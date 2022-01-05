Witness appeal after Spalding burglary

We are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary where designer watches, jewellery, personal documents and a Yale safe were stolen.

The property in Millgate, Whaplode St Catherines in Spalding, is believed to have been targeted at some point between 3.55pm and 5pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 4).

We have now launched an investigation and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone suspicious, or noticed vehicles parked outside the property or on the road at around the time of the incident.

We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage.

Please contact us via one of the following ways if you can help:

By calling 101 quoting incident 234 of January 4, 2022.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 234 of January 4, 2022 in the subject line.

– don’t forget to quote incident 234 of January 4, 2022 in the subject line. Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.