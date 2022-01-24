Woman dies in accidental fire at home near Spalding
Fire service say discarded smoking materials to blame
A woman in her 60s has been found dead at her home in Weston near Spalding after a fire believed to have been caused accidentally by discarded smoking materials.
Emergency services were called to a fire at a property on Broadgate in the Lincolnshire village at 3.38pm on Saturday, January 22.
Police cordoned off the scene while the incident was investigated. The force has since said that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
David Lynch, area manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “On Saturday afternoon, our crews from Spalding and Holbeach attended a house fire at Broadgate in Weston, where very sadly a woman was found dead.
“We believe that the fire was caused accidentally by discarded smoking materials. Our crews have been offered welfare support and of course we are thinking of her family and friends at this difficult time.”
Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers received reports of a house fire at a property in Broadgate, Weston in Spalding.
“A woman in her 60s was found deceased inside the property. The incident is being treated as non-suspicious.”