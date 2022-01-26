Lincoln woman who pushed over man and stole £5 jailed
Fortunately, the victim sustained no physical injuries
A 43-year-old woman has been jailed for three years and 10 months after stealing £5 from a man in his 50s and pushing him over.
The man was approached by Kylee Ann Orton, of Frank Wright Court in Lincoln, as he was walking along Yarborough Road on October 4, 2020. The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 10.46pm that evening.
A sum of £5 was taken from the victim, who thankfully sustained no injuries during the ordeal, police said.
The Lincolnshire Police city centre team located and arrested the suspect.
The case was heard at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, January 17. Orton pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.
An extra day was added to the sentence for failure to appear at a previous hearing.