1,000-home Bracebridge Heath plan back before councillors after developer’s changes
Proposals were deferred in December
A developer’s plans for more than 1,000 homes in Bracebridge Heath will return to planning committee with some changes next week.
North Kesteven District Councillors in December deferred Church Commissioners for England’s application for 1,123 homes off Sleaford Road.
Concerns included a planned care home in a dangerous location and had concerns over a single point of access off Sleaford Road.
They approved another nearby 450-home plan for land north of Canwick Avenue at the same meeting.
According to reports before the planning committee next Thursday, Church Commissioners for England has since revised the plans to move the care home further North East in the site.
The number of homes on the site has also reduced from 1,123 to 1,087, while the developers have provided a number of extra studies to support their plans.
Officers are recommending approval, noting: “Overall, it is considered that the proposal […] will create a high quality, sustainable development, the residual impacts of which can be appropriately mitigated.
“[It] will proactively drive and support sustainable development to help deliver homes and the necessary infrastructure and local services to support the new community, and also provide a substantial contribution towards growth.”
The proposals form part of the Lincoln South Eastern Quadrant with Church Commissioners’ 45-hectare plan including 2.6 hectares of employment land including a “broad mix from shops to restaurants, offices/light industrial, clinics and health centres and assembly and leisure facilities” and a mobility hub.
The original plans received nearly 40 objections with concerns including transport, insufficient infrastructure and road networks, and overdevelopment of the area.
As part of the approval the developer will be asked to provide 20% of the homes classified as “affordable, along with £3,742 per house towards highways measures and transport measures, £864 per home on recreation facilities, £308 per home on a new community centre, £632.50 per home towards healthcare and £2,486.50 per home on education.