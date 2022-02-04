Air ambulance at Scunthorpe steel site where worker reportedly injured

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at a steel site in Scunthorpe where a worker has reportedly been injured.

Humberside Police were called to an incident on Glebe Road at around 8.15am on Friday, February 4, where Kass Steel Stockholders and Omega Steel are located. A police cordon is in place and an air ambulance was also spotted at the scene, as well as Forensic Collision Investigation teams.

A person at the scene claims he was told by an employee a female worker had been crushed by a reversing trailer, but this has not yet been confirmed by any of the authorities.

Police and Collision investigation teams on the Kass Steel site in Scunthorpe. An employee tells me a female worker has been crushed by a reversing trailer and has been air lifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/QIpJcxX0J6 — Hamst (@TheHamst) February 4, 2022

Humberside Police said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has taken the lead on this incident. When The Lincolnite contacted HSE we were told the premises is enforced by the local authority.

North Lincolnshire Council has been contacted and we are awaiting a statement of a response. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.