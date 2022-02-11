Hero dogs raise alarm as blaze destroys bungalow near Louth
The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning
Fire crews from across the county have been tackling a blaze at a bungalow near Louth – after the owners’ pet dogs raised the alarm.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue had to close Louth Road in North Cockerington while they dealt with the blaze, which broke out before 3am this morning.
The blaze, started by an electrical fault within a camper van, caused severe fire damage to the bungalow, as well as a van.
Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home, who had altered the people living there about the fire by barking. There were no casualties reported.
At its peak, crews from Louth, Mablethorpe, North Somercotes, Alford, Binbrook, Grantham, Market Rasen and Lincoln were all at the scene, with two crews remaining there this morning.
Crews put out the blaze using six breathing apparatus, three main jets, two hose reels and thermal imaging cameras.
Lincs Emergency Response, which is part of the British Red Cross, is providing support to the people who were in the house at the time.
Our Aerial Ladder Platform from @LincolnSFire at a domestic fire in North Cockerington last night. Thanks to all the crews for their action. pic.twitter.com/KAAcyVc1BE
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) February 11, 2022