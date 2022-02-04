Burglary appeal, Grantham
We are looking for information to help our investigation
We are appealing for information following a burglary on Longcliffe Road, Grantham.
This occurred on the 27 January at around 9 pm. We understand that a wide, dark coloured car was used by offenders. We are looking for any witnesses or any dash cam footage of this car, which may have been driven erratically from the scene towards the A607, Belton Lane.
A single car collision occurred in this area at the time and may serve as a prompt to those who have information to assist our investigation. The collision occurred at just before 9.30 pm and involved a white BMW hatchback which collided with some trees on the junction of Manthorpe Road with Belton Lane. There were no serious injuries.
If you have any information relating to the burglary or the car used by offenders, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 with incident reference number 473 of 27 January.
- Email [email protected] with the reference number in the subject heading.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
