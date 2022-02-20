Investigations begin into overnight North Somercotes caravan fire
Residents were told to close doors and windows
Fire crews spent the night battling a blaze at a North Somercotes caravan park.
Five Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue appliances were called to Donna Nook Road at around 7pm on Saturday, February 19, where a caravan was alight.
Nearby residents were told to close doors and windows.
Firefighters remained on site on the morning of Sunday, February 20.
Emergency services have not yet confirmed if there were any injuries as a result of the blaze.
Investigations into the cause of the fire will be carried out today.