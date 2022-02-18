12 seconds ago

Lincoln Starbucks back open after month-long refurb

The Tritton Road outlet has a fresh look

Starbucks at the retail park on Tritton Road in Lincoln reopened on Friday after a month-long refurb to give the outlet a fresh look.

The coffee chain first opened in the location over 15 years ago and it was decided the store needed an upgrade, so it closed for a complete refurbishment on January 23 which cost £260,000.

A regular customer, and local business, Balloons by Naomi made balloons and helped to decorate ready for the reopening on Friday, February 18.

The opening was delayed from the morning until the afternoon while coffee machines was being repaired.

A selection of just some of the food and drinks available on the menu. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Inside the refurbished Starbucks at the retail park on Tritton Road in Lincoln. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Plenty of choice of sweet treats to eat! | Photo: The Lincolnite

The refurb has resulted in a few new jobs being created and some new winter items have been added to the menu, including strawberry oat latte.

Manager Emily Rasen told The Lincolnite: “It is amazing. It was looking tired and now looks much better. It will make such a difference for the customers who will want to stay longer.”

Manager Emily Rasen (left) and barista Kath Marsden (right) are delighted with the store’s new look. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The store was decorated with balloons ready to reopen on Friday, February 18. | Photo: The Lincolnite

You can get your Starbucks fix on Tritton Road again! | Photo: The Lincolnite

