Lincoln Starbucks back open after month-long refurb
The Tritton Road outlet has a fresh look
Starbucks at the retail park on Tritton Road in Lincoln reopened on Friday after a month-long refurb to give the outlet a fresh look.
The coffee chain first opened in the location over 15 years ago and it was decided the store needed an upgrade, so it closed for a complete refurbishment on January 23 which cost £260,000.
A regular customer, and local business, Balloons by Naomi made balloons and helped to decorate ready for the reopening on Friday, February 18.
The opening was delayed from the morning until the afternoon while coffee machines was being repaired.
The refurb has resulted in a few new jobs being created and some new winter items have been added to the menu, including strawberry oat latte.
Manager Emily Rasen told The Lincolnite: “It is amazing. It was looking tired and now looks much better. It will make such a difference for the customers who will want to stay longer.”