Lincolnshire medical student anxious about returning to Ukraine
He is studying medicine in Ukraine
A medical student is now back home in Skegness, but feels anxious about returning to Ukraine in the future, where he has been studying medicine, amid the current conflict in Eastern Europe.
Yxl Ayo was advised to leave Ukraine by the British Embassy as fears of an invasion have yet to subside, so his studies will take place at his home on the Lincolnshire coast for now. However, some of his fellow students and friends remain out in Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin previously denied Russia is planning an attack despite having sent more than 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s border. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not see any sign of Russian troop withdrawal from near his country’s border, despite Russia’s claims it was pulling back troops, according to The Independent.
Yxl, from Skegness, told BBC Look North: “I was scared, I can’t lie to you, I was very very scared. I had a lot of adrenaline going through me, a lot of stress and anxiety, I was thinking ‘what’s going to happen now?’ I thought everyone was going to rush to the airport, everyone was going to be trying to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.
“Eventually I know Im going to have to go back because I’ve still got stuff in Ukraine, but I am feeling a bit anxious about going back because things could just erupt again out of nowhere.”