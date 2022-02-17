2 hours ago

Lincolnshire storm watch: Disruption and clean-up as second wave looms

Amber alert for Lincolnshire from Friday

Lincolnshire is expected to be effected by the strong winds and adverse weather conditions forecast on Friday, February 22. | Photo: Met Office

Strong winds and life-threatening weather conditions continue to cause disruption in Lincolnshire, which will be under an amber weather warning from Friday.

There could be gusts of up to 80mph in Lincolnshire, according to the Met Office, and there is a “good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life”.

The amber weather warning will be in place between 5am and 9pm on Friday, February 18 with Storm Eunice expected to cause significant disruptions due to “extremely strong winds”.

This follows Storm Dudley which has been causing disruption in Lincolnshire, especially in the East Lindsey area.

Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

The weather forecast for Lincoln on Thursday, February 17. | Photo: Met Office

The weather forecast for Lincoln on Friday, February 18, including an amber warning for wind. | Photo: Met Office

The Met Office has said damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

There is also a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Among the other things to expect during the amber weather warning, the Met Office said is is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees. Large waves are also likely and beach material could be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Meanwhile, Northern Powergrid’s team is poised to respond and all resources have been directed onto the storm response.

