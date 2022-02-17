Lincolnshire storm watch: Disruption and clean-up as second wave looms
Amber alert for Lincolnshire from Friday
Strong winds and life-threatening weather conditions continue to cause disruption in Lincolnshire, which will be under an amber weather warning from Friday.
There could be gusts of up to 80mph in Lincolnshire, according to the Met Office, and there is a “good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life”.
The amber weather warning will be in place between 5am and 9pm on Friday, February 18 with Storm Eunice expected to cause significant disruptions due to “extremely strong winds”.
This follows Storm Dudley which has been causing disruption in Lincolnshire, especially in the East Lindsey area.
⚠️#LNERUpdate Due to a tree being caught in the overhead electric wires, the 11:27 #Lincoln to #LondonKingsCross has been cancelled.
Rail replacement is in operation from #Lincoln to #NewarkNorthgate. Customers should then board the next available LNER service.
— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 17, 2022
On Friday 18th February, #StormEunice is due to bring severe weather to parts of the UK, which is likely to cause significant disruption to our services.
Please DO NOT TRAVEL between #KingsCross, #York and #Leeds on that day https://t.co/v4rnt7NLU8. pic.twitter.com/rHZtp7k9WM
— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 16, 2022
🌪 Storm Eunice is expected to bring disruption and significantly extended journey times on Friday 18th February. We strongly encourage you to travel today or over the weekend to minimise disruption to your journey. Check our latest information and advice https://t.co/NCKj7wbLIR
— EMR (@EastMidRailway) February 17, 2022
Strong winds – The Humber Bridge is currently closed to high-sided and wind vulnerable vehicles pic.twitter.com/JzG1OJ75MU
— Humber Bridge News (@HumBridgeNews) February 17, 2022
Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
The Met Office has said damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
There is also a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
‼️ With yellow and amber warnings issued for #StormDudley's and #StormEunice's high winds over the next couple of days, here are key numbers you need to know in Lincolnshire ‼️
Please share. pic.twitter.com/wbFx5JcsBD
— Lincolnshire County Council (@LincolnshireCC) February 16, 2022
Among the other things to expect during the amber weather warning, the Met Office said is is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees. Large waves are also likely and beach material could be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Meanwhile, Northern Powergrid’s team is poised to respond and all resources have been directed onto the storm response.