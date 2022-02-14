Man’s body recovered from the water in Grimsby
His death is not thought to be suspicious
A man’s body was recovered from the River Freshney at the weekend and Humberside Police said his death is not thought to be suspicious.
Humberside Police officers attended Alexandra Quay Marina in Grimsby on Saturday, February 12 following reports of a concern for safety.
Police sadly found a body and it is understood that a cordon was put in place behind the High View Retail Park.
Humberside Police said: “On arrival at the scene sadly the body of a man was found and recovered from the water.
“The circumstances of the man’s death are not thought to be suspicious.”