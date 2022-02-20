Missing: 16-year-old Evie from Louth

Can you help police locate her?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in locating 16-year-old Evie, who is missing from Louth.

She was last seen in the Welton Le Wold area of the town on Friday evening.

Evie is white, 5ft 6″ tall with a slim build and shoulder length hair. She may be wearing a white puffa jacket and jeans.

She may have travelled to the Lincoln area via bus.

If you have any knowledge of Evie’s whereabouts, or can help with our appeal in any way, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 286 19 February.

Reference: Incident 286 of 19 February