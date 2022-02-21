Pictures show extent of damage after fatal North Somercotes caravan fire
Flowers were left at the scene
Photos show the extent of the damage after a 61-year-old woman tragically died in a caravan fire in North Somercotes.
Lincolnshire Police were called by colleagues at Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue to the fire at Poplar Farm on Donna Nook Road at 6.21pm on Saturday, February 19. Fire crews remained at the scene on Sunday and officers carried out fire investigations during daylight hours.
A man in his 60s was also in the caravan and was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. A further man who was not in the caravan suffered an injury to his leg trying to help.
Police said on Monday, February 21 their initial investigations are now complete.
The force said: “We are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. A file will be prepared and passed over to the coroner.”
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “The outcome of the fire investigation was that this fire was caused by a faulty flue on a log burner stove in the caravan.”