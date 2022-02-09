Prime Minister says all COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted this month

All remaining restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as self-isolation laws, could be about to come to an end this month, according to the Prime Minister.

The PM Boris Johnson made the claim at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, saying the data surrounding coronavirus in England is now showing “encouraging trends”.

Current COVID-19 restrictions state anyone who tests positive must self-isolate for at least five days by law, but that could be set to become guidance rather than legally binding if the changes are introduced.

Mandatory face coverings in health care settings could also be lifted along with the self-isolation law later this month.

Mr Johnson said he will outline the government’s new strategy for living with the virus upon returning from parliamentary recess, which is from February 21.

He said in the House of Commons: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with COVID.”

If it does go ahead, this would be more than a month earlier than originally planned, with self-isolation regulations due to expire on March 24, something which was announced by Downing Street back in January.

It comes as more restrictions are set to be eased this month, including fully vaccinated people arriving in the UK not requiring a COVID test from Friday, February 11.

As well as this, travellers who are not fully jabbed will no longer have to isolate after arrival, but will need to take tests instead.

These are the latest steps to bring the country back to ‘normality’ following the pandemic, having scrapped Plan B restrictions at the end of January, meaning work from home guidance and COVID pass requirements, along with mandatory face coverings in shops and classrooms, came to an end.