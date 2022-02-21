Serious injury collision, Kirkby-La-Thorpe

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision

We were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the A17 near Kirkby-La-Thorpe at 9:26 am on Saturday 19 February.

The driver of a white van, and the driver of a blue MG were both seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed and fully re-opened at 4 pm that afternoon.

If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage available, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.

  • By calling 101 quoting incident 106 of 19 February.
  • By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 106 of 19 February in the subject line.
  • If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 106 of 19 February

