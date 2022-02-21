Serious injury collision, Kirkby-La-Thorpe
We are appealing for witnesses following a collision
We were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the A17 near Kirkby-La-Thorpe at 9:26 am on Saturday 19 February.
The driver of a white van, and the driver of a blue MG were both seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed and fully re-opened at 4 pm that afternoon.
If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage available, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 106 of 19 February.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 106 of 19 February in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 106 of 19 February