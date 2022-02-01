Verdict reached in attempted murder of officer trial
A 29-year-old man has today (Tuesday 1 February) been found guilty of three charges relating to a firearms incident in Scunthorpe last year.
Jamie Burke, of no fixed abode, appeared at Hull Crown Court last week and pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a plain-clothed police officer on Glebe Road, Scunthorpe, last year.
Burke also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life. He did, however, plead guilty to possession of a firearm whilst prohibited. Burke was acquitted of attempted murder, but found guilty of the other three offences.
Over the course of the hearing, the court heard how the plain-clothed officer spotted known offender Burke on Glebe Road, Scunthorpe, and gave chase, before Burke turned round and discharged his weapon towards the officer on Monday 26 July 2021.
Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake said: “This was a truly shocking incident for local residents, the local community, and indeed the police service.
“The life of one of our colleagues was put at risk while they went about their daily business – keeping their local community safe.
“I would like to praise the officer for their strength and courage throughout the judicial process and I am reassured that Burke is now facing a lengthy prison sentence.”
On the shocking incident and its impact on the community and police, DCI Troake added: “Although this incident was extremely serious, I would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature in the Humberside Police area are extremely rare.
“Our officers and staff remain dedicated to protecting members of the public, often placing themselves in dangerous situations and putting their own safety at risk to achieve this.
“Taking weapons off our streets, and arresting those who think it is acceptable to possess them, remains an absolute priority for the force and we will continue to take a robust approach to any reports we receive from members of the public.”
Burke will be sentenced next month.