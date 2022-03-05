Appeal – Collision at Tealby
Anyone with information should call us on 101.
We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch following a collision on the B1225, at Tealby, on Wednesday afternoon (2 March).
At around 2.14pm, a black BMW car is believed to have overtaken a black Honda Civic car at Bully Hill Top. Both vehicles were travelling westbound.
As this happened a large delivery lorry, travelling in the opposite direction, pulled to its left. One of the vehicles – either the lorry or the BMW – is then believed to have made contact with the Honda, causing the car to be pushed into the verge.
Minor injuries were reported.
If you saw the collision, have dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident, or any other information that could help our investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 188 of 2 March.
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 188 of 2 March” in the Subject line.
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Reference: Incident 188 of 2 March