Baby girl who died in Lincolnshire dog attack named ahead of inquest

A three-month-old baby girl who died in a tragic Husky dog attack near Woodhall Spa has been named as Kyra Leanne King ahead of her inquest opening this week.

The incident, which happened in the car park area of Ostler’s Plantation, was reported to Lincolnshire Police by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at 11.13pm on March 6.

Police launched an investigation into the death and previously arrested a 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control. They were later released under investigation.

On Monday, March 28, police said: “This remains an ongoing investigation and our enquiries into the circumstances are continuing. Two people remain under investigation.”

This comes after the force said on March 8 that the dog was in isolation in kennels while forensic examinations were carried out.

Coroner Paul Cooper will open an inquest into Kyra’s death at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln on March 30, 2022.

Lincolnshire Police Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox previously said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.

“There may be a temptation to speculate about what happened while people attempt to understand this tragedy, and we’d ask people to avoid doing so, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted.

“We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.”