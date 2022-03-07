Baby girl dies after dog attack
Tragically, the three-month-old died
We are saddened to report that a three-month-old baby girl has died following an incident with a dog at Ostler’s Plantation, near to Woodall Spa.
The incident was reported to us by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at 11.13pm yesterday (6 March). We have opened an investigation into the death.
A 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control, and remain in police custody.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.
“There may be a temptation to speculate about what happened while people attempt to understand this tragedy, and we’d ask people to avoid doing so, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted.
“We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.”
Reference: Incident 432 of 6 March