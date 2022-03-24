Cannabis grow uncovered in Grimsby

Officers were in attendance at a property on Clarendon Road, Grimsby, on Monday (21 March).

Whilst inside the property, a cannabis grow of around 100 plants was discovered.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

If you have information that may assist with our investigation, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 16/36526/22.

Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.