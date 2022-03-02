Chippy to open in former Lincoln High Street restaurant

A family-run chip shop business serving Lincoln for 25 years will open a separate independent restaurant in the city centre this weekend.

JayDees was located next to Wilko off Lincoln High Street on Waterside South before closing after three decades of business in July 2020, as pressures of the coronavirus crisis forced it into liquidation.

The unit remained vacant until being taken over by The Fish King, which is owned by Cypriot Thas Frangeskou. ]

It is a separate independent business to The Fish King in North Hykeham which Thas ran since it opened in 1996, but that premises is now managed by his brother Chris.

Thas is aiming to open The Fish King on Waterside South on Saturday, March 5, which will predominately be a sit-down restaurant but also offer a takeaway service.

The Fish King will serve a traditional chip shop menu, as well as extras including greek salad.

It will be open Mondays to Saturdays between 11am-5pm, but Thas hopes in the future to open earlier in a morning to offer a breakfast service.

The new Fish King restaurant has created 10-12 new jobs and Thas can’t wait to welcome in the first customers this weekend.

Thas told The Lincolnite: “I am nervous and excited. The response we’ve had already from the people of Lincoln and customers at the Forum has been phenomenal. Brian and Jack, and the team at Octagon Printing have been brilliant too.”

Lincoln firm Octagon Printing designed the signage, logo and branding, as well as embroidering all of the uniforms for The Fish King.