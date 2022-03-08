Dangerous section of A52 to get new speed limit to tackle accidents

A defendant in the Sam Davies murder trial made up a drugs deal story to cover his involvement in the plot, the jury has been told.

It came as Daniel Heydari completed giving his evidence at Nottingham Crown Court, on Tuesday, March 8.

He was accused of “fabricating” that he had been arranging a drug deal on the day of the stabbing to explain the number of his calls and messages to people involved in the case.

Phone records show that he was on an eight-minute call with Joe Jameson spanning the time Mr Davies was stabbed in a park between Coleridge Gardens and Browning Drive in Lincoln.

CCTV images show Mr Davies entering the park at 10.46pm on May 27 last year and stabber Eimantas Gochman running out 38 seconds later.

Heydari claims he was at home, having had a Wagamama meal delivered.

At the same time as he was on the call to Jameson, he sent a “?” message to co-defendant Billy Gill.

He told the court: “It was to ask sort of what happened but more along the lines of why Joe said he [had been] helping him. I interpreted that to be that Billy was there.”

Heydari later found that not to be the case.

William Harbage QC reminded Heydari that his defence statement had been served on January 20 – eight days after the start of the trial.

“Very, very, very late in the day,” the barrister added.

“I don’t believe that I addressed or used any of the information that was used in that part of trial. I already had access to quite a lot of the evidence,” replied Heydari, who said his statement was “always going to be late” due to a technology issue after he had received all the evidence.

“You have pored over the prosecution evidence and fabricated a story around that,” said Mr Harbage.

Heydari replied: “Not at all. In the first week or ten days of being in jail, I tried to write a diary of what happened throughout the day and I’ve kept that with me. When I did see the evidence and a detailed download of my phone, I put the facts in. It all fitted together.”

Mr Harbage said: “You’ve attempted to weave the known facts into a story that exculpates you.”

Heydari denied that.

“You’ve told a pack of lies to the jury in the same way you told a pack of lies to the police,” said Mr Harbage.

“I don’t deny lying in the interview, but not now,” was the reply.

Seven defendants face one count of murder, which they all deny.

They are Billy Gill, 21, of Hatcliffe Gardens; Daniel Heydari, 25, of Chestnut Street; Joe Jameson, 24, of Whitehall Terrace; Eimantas Gochman, 20, of Sturton Close; Eric Kesel, 19, of Browning Drive; and Charlie Wakefield, 21, of Broxholme Gardens.

A 17-year-old boy cannot be legally identified due to his age.

Jameson is also accused of making a threat to kill, which he denies.

The trial continues.

