Dinosaur golf course set to come to Grimsby

A dinosaur-themed crazy golf course with a 12ft tall Triceratops is set to come to Grimsby.

Plans have been submitted by Grimsby Golf Centre to build the prehistoric 18-hole course near to their driving range. The Cromwell Road course could soon be home to some impressive Jurassic visitors.

A statue of a Triceratops measuring 3.6 metres high will form one of the centrepieces of the course. It will tower over golfers as they navigate their way around.

Other obstacles will evoke the spirit of Jurassic Park film franchise. Plans show a crashed helicopter surrounded by three Velociraptor-like dinosaurs.

On other holes, a mighty Pterosaurus will spread its wings. There are also diagrams showing other battle-scarred dinosaurs with claw marks on them to bring to life the land before time.

The course would be surrounded be a two metre high mesh fence (presumably to keep the beasts in.) Golfers will have to navigate water obstacles, dinosaur eggs and skeletons.

The planning application predicts that it will appeal to a younger generation of golfers. It says: “This scheme will provide a new, family-orientated facility for the locality, for both existing and new golf players to enjoy, which will attract existing players and also hopefully those unfamiliar with the sport and/or their children – an obvious leisure-offer new benefit for the locality and the borough.”

Grimsby Golf Centre also offers footgolf – an alternative sport in which participants kick a standard football around the course. It claims to combine the fun of both golf and football.

The application is available on North East Lincolnshire Council’s planning portal to view and comment on. It will be decided by officers or the planning committee at a later date.