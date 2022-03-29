Fire closes Lincoln County Hospital A&E
Patients evacuated as ULHT declares major incident
Lincoln County Hospital A&E is closed and the Trust has declared a major incident after a fire in the early hours of the morning saw patients and staff evacuated from the building.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust is asking people to avoid attending the accident and emergency department and to call 111 or 999 for advice.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire and patients have since been moved to other areas of the hospital.
In a statement ULHT said: “We have this morning declared a major incident due to a fire at Lincoln County Hospital.
“Patients and staff were evacuated from the Emergency Department in the early hours of this morning.
“Nobody was injured and patients are now being cared for in other areas of the hospital. The fire has been extinguished, but our Emergency Department remains closed at this time.
“While we work to reopen our Emergency Department, we ask that you do not to attend the department.
“If you require non-life-threatening urgent or emergency care, please call 111 or visit NHS 111 online for advice on the most appropriate service for your needs. Please continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies.”
Patients who were due to attend a scanning appointment today (X-ray, CT or MRI) are also asked not to attend the hospital. All affected patients will be contacted.
Due to a fire at A and E in Lincoln hospital, it is currently closed until further notice, please avoid attending
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) March 29, 2022