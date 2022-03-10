Large plumes of smoke fill the air as crews attend Bourne fire
Six crews attended the scene
Smoke filled the air as crews attended a fire in Bourne on Wednesday night.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue sent six appliances to a fire at a commercial yard at BW Riddle on South Fen Road after being called out at around 8.30pm on. March 9. They hope the fire will be fully extinguished by the afternoon of Thursday, March 10.
The incident remains ongoing on Thursday and involves around 150 tonnes of recyclable materials. Nobody was injured, but the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Eyewitness Buffy Nichols was passing by the scene at around 9.20pm and told The Lincolnite: “My partner and I had been walking our dogs and noticed a large plume of smoke and then suddenly saw flames rising through it.
“There was one fire engine on scene already and we saw another three arrive shortly after.”
The public were advised by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue on Wednesday evening to avoid the area. Those living nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
*Update* for South Fen Road, Bourne: Fire damage to approximately 150 tonnes of scrap metals extinguished using 2 on-site cranes, 1 aerial ladder platform, 10 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets, 3 main jets, 1 high volume pump and hose layer.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) March 10, 2022
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “Six fire appliances attended along with our High Volume Pump and the Aerial Ladder Platform that was used as a water tower to help firefighting tactics.
“The incident is ongoing and involves around 150 tonnes of recyclable materials.
“The crews have worked hard through the night, supported by on-site staff, and have prevented the fire spreading to other areas of the site.
“Three relief crews are now in attendance, and the HVP and ALP remain on site. We are hopeful that the fire will be extinguished this afternoon. The cause is currently unknown until fire investigations are complete.”