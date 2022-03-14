Lincoln A15 closed as lorry sheds load in serious crash
There’s slow moving traffic in the area
The A15 is closed in both directions between the Wragby Road and Nettleham roundabouts in Lincoln after a serious crash involving a lorry and a car.
Lincolnshire Police say the incident, which saw the lorry shed its load, was reported at 12.20pm and is urging drivers to avoid the area.
Emergency services are at the scene, and an eyewitness told The Lincolnite he saw hay bales on top of a car.
Police say the crash involved a Land Rover and a Scania Lorry.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.