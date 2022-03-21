Lincoln man charged with murder appears in court
A man was found fatally injured in Broadholme
A man has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court charged with murder after 58-year-old Saulius Badgziunas died in a Lincolnshire village.
Mr Badgziunas was found fatally injured at a property in School Lane, Broadholme, near Saxilby, on Monday, March 14.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency services.
Rolandas Karbauskas, 48, of School Lane in Broadholme, was arrested at the scene and later charged with his murder by Lincolnshire Police.
Karbauskas spoke only to confirm his name when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, March 21.
No pleas were entered and Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on April 13.
The case was listed for a provisional trial at Lincoln Crown Court on October 24.
Karbauskas was remanded back into custody until his next court appearance.
Prior to the charge detective inspector Adrian Czajkowski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our primary goal is to bring justice to the family.
“We would like to reassure people that we believe this incident involved people who were known to each other. As always we are keeping an open mind on the circumstances which lead to his death.”
The family continue to ask for privacy while they deal with their tragic loss.