Man, 76, arrested over teen girl sex assault in Cleethorpes
Officers have arrested a 76-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Cleethorpes on Thursday 17 March.
It was reported that a man had approached the girl in the Beacon Avenue area of Cleethorpes and sexually assaulted her.
Detective Inspector Scott Miller said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our earlier appeal.
“While incidents of this nature are thankfully rare, we hope news of this arrest will assure the community that we are treating it as a priority.
“The community will have noticed an increased presence of uniformed officers in the area. We have also had plain-clothed officers in the community and have liaised with schools and parents.”
The man has since been bailed with strict conditions while our investigations continue.
If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting 16/35239/22.