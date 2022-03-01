Nearly 90% of Lincolnshire kids get their first-choice secondary school

88% of children this year will receive a place at their first choice school

Some 88.1% of primary school leavers in Lincolnshire will receive a place at their first-choice school this year, Lincolnshire County Council said — that’s 7,771 out of 8,818 children who applied for places.

By the time September comes around, it is likely that further children will be offered a place at their first-choice school due to appeals and movement on the reserve list.

The figure for children having been offered a place at their second preference stands at 7.2% (638), whilst 1.3% (112) received a place at their third choice, meaning around 97% of all applicants received one of their preferences.

The remaining 3.4% (297) who weren’t given one of their preferred schools will be offered a place at the closest school in Lincolnshire with availability.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “It is good to see so many families receiving offers at their first preference school again, and this figure is likely to be even higher by September. It is always our intention to support parents to make the application process as easy as possible, and it is nice to see an increasing number of parents using the online parent portal to make their application and receive their offer on national offer day.”

Parents who applied using the online application system will have been emailed their offer letter today (1 March) – go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions and log on to the parent portal if you cannot access this email. Parents who applied by phone or paper form will have been posted their letter today, first-class.

Parents have until noon on 29 March to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school.

If parents return the appeal form by the deadline, it will be heard before the end of the summer term. If it is received late, it will still be heard but this may be in the last week of term or even into September.

For further details about school admissions, go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions.