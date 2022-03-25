1 min ago

No serious injuries as crash closes A1 near Grantham for over four hours

A lorry and a 4×4 collided

Emergency services attended the scene. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

A section of the A1 at the A52 Barrowby junction was closed for more than four hours overnight on Thursday, but fortunately there were no serious injuries.

The crash involving a lorry and a 4×4 happened at 8.38pm at Thursday, March 24 and diversions were put in place.

Lincolnshire Police said the road was closed until around 1am on Friday, March 25.

A section of the road was closed for over four hours. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

Emergency crews at the scene. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

The road didn’t reopen until around 1am on Friday, March 25. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

The force added there were no life-threatening injuries reported.