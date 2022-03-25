No serious injuries as crash closes A1 near Grantham for over four hours

Our new-look website has launched, offering more services that can be accessed online rather than calling 101.

The Single Online Home website brings Lincolnshire Police in line with many other forces across England and Wales. The new site makes accessing information easier and signposts you to even more information than our old site.

There are several new features which now make it much easier to report incidents or find information at your convenience, without needing to dial 101. A short set of questions will determine if you can report online, and many road traffic incidents and collisions can be handled this way.

The new system will not detract in any way from our response – it means that you can report quicker, and we will investigate with the same level of service as before.

You can also apply under Sarah’s Law (the child sex offender disclosure scheme); Clare’s Law (the domestic violence disclosure scheme), register to submit either a thank you or complaint; and access a host of other services.

Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson said: “Our new website means that it’s easier for members of the public to access information, and report incidents to us.

“We know that some people would prefer to make contact via digital channels, and these new routes also mean that often they will no longer have to wait during a 101 call.

“At the heart of everything we do is to protect and keep safe the public of Lincolnshire. This new website means we can use our resources even more effectively.

“I’d encourage everyone to look around the new site, which is easy to search and use, and report incidents online where possible.

“And just to bust some myths before they get out there: on-line reporting does NOT mean that we are not going to investigate offences. A recent example of a crime reported online to us resulted in an officer attending the victim’s address within 12 hours to continue the investigation”.

The Your Area section is not yet live, but will be added in due course.