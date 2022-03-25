No serious injuries as crash closes A1 near Grantham for over four hours
A lorry and a 4×4 collided
A section of the A1 at the A52 Barrowby junction was closed for more than four hours overnight on Thursday, but fortunately there were no serious injuries.
The crash involving a lorry and a 4×4 happened at 8.38pm at Thursday, March 24 and diversions were put in place.
Lincolnshire Police said the road was closed until around 1am on Friday, March 25.
The force added there were no life-threatening injuries reported.