Over 100 affordable homes coming to Boston

Planning permission has been granted for the building of more than 100 affordable homes in Boston, spanning from one bedroom to four.

Housing provider Longhurst Group has been given the go-ahead for 135 new houses on Toot Lane in Boston. Within the development there will be 12 one-bedroom homes, 69 two-beds, 50 with three bedrooms and further four with four beds.

A total of 36 of these homes will be made available on a shared ownership basis, while 22 will be for Rent to Buy and the remaining homes will be for social rent.

It is hoped work will begin on the site as early as the back end of March, though it is unclear how long this project will take to be completed.

Marcus Keys, executive director of growth and development at Longhurst Group, said: “We’re delighted to have been granted planning permission to develop this area of Toot Lane and bring our plans to fruition.

“By delivering this development, we’ll be bringing more much-needed affordable housing to Boston and creating opportunities for local people to take their first step onto the property ladder.

“We know there’s a need for housing of this type in the Boston Borough Council area, so this development at Toot Lane aligns perfectly with our improving lives strategy in which we’re committed to providing the homes people want, where they’re needed most.

“This is our largest individual development that we’ll have delivered on our own and I’m excited to see work beginning on site and watching as it takes shape.”