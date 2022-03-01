Chief Constable Chris Haward: ‘Policing by consent has to begin inside the organisation’

“Throughout February we’ve been proud to support and celebrate LGBT History Month.

“It’s important to us that we join with our communities in marking these meaningful moments while also showing that, as a service, we want to be inclusive, empathetic and as available to every resident of Lincolnshire as possible.

“Over the years, many people in communities such as the LGBTQ+ community have been subject to abuse, discrimination and hate crimes. We want to help prevent that and also to look after people if they do become a victim of crime.

“To do this we have to understand, listen and respond positively. Policing by consent must start from within the organisation so we can garner the trust and confidence of the public, so it can then spread out to our communities.

“This is part of our ongoing strategy and at various points throughout the year we will celebrate and support weeks or months of action, highlight key moments, and make sure we not only engage in debate about matters of local importance to our diverse communities but also stimulate those discussions.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be celebrating International Women’s Day, marking various religious days in March, and talking about World Autism Acceptance Week. We look forward to talking to you about the significance of these days and hearing about your experiences.”

Chief Constable Chris Haward