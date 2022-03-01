11 seconds ago

Road closed as lorry overturns on A17 near Brant Broughton

Police are asking people to avoid the area
A road closure was put in place after a lorry overturned on the A17 near Brant broughton. | Photo: Nat Waite

The road is closed westbound from the Holdingham roundabout, westbound at Byards leap, and from the Leadenham bypass, after an artic lorry overturned on the A17 on Tuesday morning.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on the A17 between Brant Broughton and Leadenham at 11.06am on March 1.

The lorry is currently blocking both lanes and police are asking people to avoid the area while the vehicle is recovered.

It has caused delays in the area. | Photo: Nat Waite

Police added that nobody was injured in the incident.