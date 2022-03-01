Road closed as lorry overturns on A17 near Brant Broughton
Police are asking people to avoid the area
The road is closed westbound from the Holdingham roundabout, westbound at Byards leap, and from the Leadenham bypass, after an artic lorry overturned on the A17 on Tuesday morning.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on the A17 between Brant Broughton and Leadenham at 11.06am on March 1.
The lorry is currently blocking both lanes and police are asking people to avoid the area while the vehicle is recovered.
Police added that nobody was injured in the incident.