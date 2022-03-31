Staff parking charges will resume in Northern Lincolnshire hospitals this summer

The trust which runs hospitals at Scunthorpe and Grimsby in Northern Lincolnshire, as well as in Goole, will reintroduce staff parking charges this summer.

Meanwhile, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which operates hospitals in Lincoln, Boston, and Grantham, said it has no plans to reintroduce car parking charges for staff despite the government’s scheme coming to an end this week.

Parking will also remain free for staff at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS).

In July 2020, the government temporarily introduced free hospital car parking for all NHS staff for the duration of the pandemic, investing around £130 million over the past two years. This is due to come to an end on March 31.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust has not increased rates for staff since 2019, but admitted on Wednesday that it will not be able to continue to offer free parking for employees in the long-term. Parking charges will return to the trust’s hospital sites on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Thhere is no one rate for parking permits on the sites. Charging is calculated on a number of variables, such as which car park the user is able to access.

When The Lincolnite asked the trust if they would have any schemes continuing after Thursday, a spokesperson said: “We were able to provide our staff with free parking during the pandemic as a result of a government subsidy, which was granted to all NHS trusts.

“Regretfully, after this subsidy comes to an end tomorrow (Friday, March 31) we will not be able to continue to offer our staff free parking in the long term.

“However, we wanted to ensure our staff were given as much notice as possible and, as such, charging will not resume until Friday, 1 July.

“Free parking will also be available for members of staff who are disabled or work permanent night shifts, while those working shifts including regular nights will be able to apply for a 33% discount off the cost of the permit.

“In addition, from 4pm until 8am and throughout the weekend, all staff permit holders are able to park in all our car parks.”