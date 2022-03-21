Strugglers Inn named Lincoln CAMRA’s top pub
Landlady Anna is retiring in April
The Strugglers Inn has been named as Pub of the Year for 2022 by the Lincoln branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) as the popular landlady prepares to retire at the end of April.
When Anna won the same award back in 2019 she told The Lincolnite that the key to the success of the pub was putting passion and love into what they do. It is the latest in a string of awards won by the pub since Anna took over as landlady in 2008.
The competition was divided into two categories, with CAMRA members voting for their favourite city pub. They also voted for their favourite from the villages in the branch area.
Four judges then visited the top five pubs to assess the quality of the beer, the atmosphere, service and community focus.
The Strugglers Inn will now go forward to the Lincolnshire round of the competition, where it will be up against the winners from Gainsborough, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, Louth, Grantham and Fenland CAMRA branches. The Lincoln CAMRA branch area covers over 200 pubs.
The Struggs as it is affectionately known stands in the shadow of Lincoln Castle and is big on character and conversation. The ceilings of the main bar and snug are adorned with pump clips of beers that have appeared on the bar.
There is regular live music on a Sunday and the sunken garden is a hidden gem that came into its own during the coronavirus restrictions.
Lincoln CAMRA chairman Aaron Joyce said, “The Struggs is a classic community local. And with ten handpumps on the bar, it’s a magnet for real-ale drinkers from near and far.
“This award is a fitting tribute to all of Anna’s hard work, as she prepares to step away from the pub.”
Previous winners
- 2021 – No award due to coronavirus
- 2020 – The Dambusters Inn, Scampton
- 2019 – The Strugglers Inn, Lincoln
- 2018 – The Dambusters Inn, Scampton
- 2017 – The Dambsters Inn, Scampton
- 2016 – The Dambusters Inn, Scampton
- 2015 – Dog & Bone, Lincoln
- 2014 – Dog & Bone, Lincoln
- 2013 – Jolly Brewer, Lincoln
Meanwhile, the Lincoln CAMRA Country Pub of the Year for 2022 has been chosen as The Dambusters Inn in Scampton.
The other pubs who were finalists for the awards were Lincoln’s Joiners Arms and Tiny Tavern, and The Ripon Arms in Nocton.