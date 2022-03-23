Taxi driver appeals licence suspension as police continue sexual assault probe
The police investigation is still ongoing
A taxi driver arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Lincoln has lodged an appeal against the decision to suspend his licence.
The man, who was 36 at the time, allegedly touched the legs of a female passenger without her consent. Police said it was reported to them at 8.45am on Sunday, October 10, 2021 and is alleged to have happened in the early hours of that morning.
The man was arrested in connection with the incident before being released on bail. He was later released under investigation and over five months on police enquiries are still ongoing.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The investigation is still ongoing and the man remains released under investigation, pending our inquiries.”
A spokesperson for City of Lincoln Council said: “We can confirm that we have suspended the licence of a private hire driver following an allegation of inappropriate conduct, however this decision has been appealed and we are awaiting a court date currently set for June 2022.
“As this is a live police investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”
The Lincolnite revealed last year there had been a near 30% rise in sexual assault reports in Lincolnshire in 2021. By October 4, 2021, there had already been 794 reports of sexual assault or harassment in the county.