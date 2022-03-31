Three Lincoln City fans get indefinite club bans

A man who poured petrol over his girlfriend and ignited it, and a young mother who stabbed her partner in the heart, were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in March.

There were also some notable cases close to the border in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire. And cases were also heard outside of the county, but with links to Lincolnshire.

This includes two Lincoln men, who were among four jailed for a combined total of more than 40 years after burgling a businessman who sadly died in Heywood near Rochdale.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in March 2022:

John Cole

John Cole, 36, from March close to Lincolnshire’s border with Cambridgeshire, was handed a life sentence in prison for stabbing his elderly mother to death after he struggled to cope with her declining health.

Leigh Pateman

Leigh Pateman, 43, left his girlfriend Ellen Marshall fighting for her life with 80% burns when he poured petrol over her and ignited it with his lighter. He was given an extended sentence of more than 21 years.

Ahmad Mirza and Kurdistan Hamid

Two men from Lincoln were among four people jailed for a combined total of more than 40 years after burgling businessman Peter Cordwell, who sadly died in Heywood near Rochdale. Ahmad Mirza, 35, was jailed for 11 years, and Kurdistan Hamid, 40, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison.

Elton Townend-Jones

Elton Townend-Jones, 51, of Church Road, Walpole St. Peter, Wisbech, was jailed for 14 years for raping and sexually assaulting a schoolgirl over a five-year period.

Charlie Stevenson

Mum-of-two Charlie Stevenson, 21, was jailed for nine years for killing her partner with a single stab wound to the heart. Stevenson was cleared of murdering her on-off partner Christopher Higgs, but the jury convicted her of unlawfully killed him.

Michael Bourn

Michael Bourn, 27, was jailed for nine years and one month after admitting to sending sexually explicit pictures to a ’14-year-old girl’ and stealing thousands of pounds of items from hospital during the pandemic.

Josh Chandler

Josh Chandler, 22, of Grafton Street in Grimsby, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison after being charged with robbery and two counts of shop theft.

William Cooke

Lincoln man William Cooke, 34, was jailed for five years after being found in possession of just over 57g of the Class A drug heroin, worth £2,850, which he intended to supply to drug users. He was also found to be in possession of £1,125.22 in bank notes and coins which were, either directly or indirectly, the proceeds of criminal activity.

Nicholas Liever

Lincolnshire lorry driver Nicholas Liever, 49, of Clifton Road in Fishtoft, was jailed for four years and four months after causing the death of 51-year-old Karen McDonagh in a multiple vehicle crash on the M62 motorway.

Phillip Beasant

Grimsby man Phillip Beasant, 42, was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars after admitting offences including assault, breaching a non-molestation order, burglary, and fraud.

Elliot Hadman

Elliot Hadman, 27, from Stamford, was handed a two-year jail sentence after assaulting two women and leaving them unconscious in Peterborough city centre.

Warren Cawley

Warren Cawley, 28, of Elsenham Road in Grimsby, committed a dozen offences over the course of three weeks and was jailed for two years. He pleaded guilty to offences including burglary, attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Jason Hildred

Ex-railway worker Jason Hildred, 48, of Walpole Close in Pinchbeck, attempted to engage in sexual conversations with three people he thought were under-age girls while his girlfriend was dying of cancer. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

