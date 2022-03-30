Tributes to “true gentleman” from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue after sad death

Tributes have been paid in memory of a Watch Manager from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue with Gainsborough Fire Station, described as a true gentleman and a friend to so many”.

Watch Manager Simon Gibbs (Risk Department – HQ), whose first station was Gainsborough, had been been fighting bravely with a long-term health issue.

He sadly passed away at around 10.30am on Tuesday, March 29 at St Barnabas Hospice with his wife Marina beside him.

As a mark of respect both Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s and Lincolnshire Police’s flags will fly at half-mast at the headquarters in Nettleham in his memory.

Gainsborough Fire Station said: “It is with great sadness that we have to confirm the passing of our much respected and loved colleague Watch Manager Simon Gibbs.

“Simon has been fighting bravely a long term health issue, which unfortunately he has lost the battle with. Simon passed away at approximately 10.30am this morning (29th) at St. Barnabas Hospice with his wife, Marina, beside him.

“All our thoughts are with Marina at this time and it is hoped you will understand her wish for privacy at this time so she is able to come to terms with the loss of Simon. We will of course communicate funeral arrangements as and when they have been confirmed.

“As a mark of respect, both LFR’s and Lincolnshire Police’s flags will fly at half-mast at Fire and Police HQ at Nettleham in memory of Simon. This is such terribly sad news, Simon was such a genuinely lovely guy to know – Rest in Peace.”

The announcement by Gainsborough Fire Station prompted a plethora of tributes to the much-loved man.

Emma Henry said:” I am very sad to hear this, he was so funny and always had a smile on his face when we worked together.

“He was such a lovely man and he will be missed so much. RIP Simon and my deepest condolences to his family.”

John Crowder said: “An absolute legend, who I thankfully had the pleasure to work with, a true gent with a big heart, who would absolutely dislike this demonstration of public affection for him, time now to rest my friend and be at peace. Going to miss you.”

James Baker said: “Absolutely heart broken. Such a fantastic man and I am so lucky to have had him in my life. Take it easy big man.”