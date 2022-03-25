Two arrested after man seriously injured in Birchwood stabbing

The victim is in a serious condition in hospital

We have arrested two people in connection with a serious assault which has left a man in his 40s with serious injuries.

We were called to reports of disorder at Larchwood Crescent in Lincoln at 2.52pm yesterday (Thursday 24 March).

Officers responded and found a man in his 40s who had sustained several injuries consistent with a knife wound.

The victim is currently in hospital in a serious condition.

A 21-year-old Sheffield man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH). A 20-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on suspicion of GBH. Both remain in police custody.

This appears to be an isolated incident which happened in the middle of the day in a busy residential area, and we are sure that there will be people who witnessed or captured the incident on dashcam or mobiles phones. We would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to aid our investigation.

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

Call 101, quoting Incident 239 of 24 March.

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 239 of 24 March” in the subject line.

Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.