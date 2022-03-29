Wanted: Nathan Allen
Contact police if you have information
Nathan Allen is wanted by officers in Lincolnshire in connection with the production of a controlled drug.
His arrest is in relation to an ongoing investigation into the cultivation of cannabis, in Skendleby, Lincolnshire.
We are appealing for information that will assist officers to find him. There are a number of ways to get in touch:
• By email to [email protected] – please remember to put the reference 20*458339 in the subject box.
• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting 20*458339
• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online