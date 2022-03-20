Works set to launch new biohavens on Lincoln’s Brayford

Project teams from the Lincolnshire Rivers Trust, along with local volunteers, will begin works on Lincoln’s Brayford next week to plant up and extend existing biohavens, as well as launch new ones.

Studies have shown over the past year that the three islands on the Brayford have provided a valuable refuge habitat for a wide diversity of species from otters and swans to ducks, fish and pollinators.

As custodian of the Lincoln Brayford, City of Lincoln Council is supporting the area’s latest floating ecosystems project. The project has been jointly funded by the Environment Agency, Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and City of Lincoln Council.

As part of the project, a number of community engagement events will take place to give the public an opportunity to help plant areas of the islands. The events will take place ton the following dates:

Tuesday, March 22 (9am-12pm & 1pm-4pm)

Wednesday, March 23 (9am-12pm)

Booking is essential and to secure your place it is advised to email [email protected] or call 07927 156155.

Councillor Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place and Addressing the Challenge of Climate Change at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We recognise the importance of the Brayford for wildlife within the urban context of the city.

“We are committed as a partner of the Brayford Trust and custodian of the area to enhance our natural environment and do all we can to improve and develop this wonderful space in the city.

“I look forward to seeing this area continue to thrive for the wide variety of species which call the Brayford home.”

Council leader Ric Metcalfe, chairman of the Brayford Trust, added: “This is a great initiative, as custodian of the Brayford Pool, the Trust is delighted with this work to protect and enhance the pool’s ecosystem.”

Gail Talton, senior project officer at the Lincolnshire Rivers Trust added: “We are delighted to be delivering the second phase of our Brayford Pool Project and increasing the existing habitat for wildlife and for the people of Lincoln to enjoy.

“It is even better that we can engage the local community this time and we are looking forward to the possibility of phase three in the future, so watch this space!”

David Rossington, secretary of The Brayford Trust said: “The Brayford Trust is pleased to be working with the Lincolnshire Rivers Trust, the University of Lincoln and other partners to provide floating biohavens along parts of the north wall and the east wall of the Pool.

“The work is part of a pilot programme to maintain high environmental standards across the Brayford and if successful will be extended further.

“The Brayford Trust is always pleased to receive ideas from the public on further ways in which the Pool can be maintained and improved for the benefit of all.”