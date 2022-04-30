£150 council tax rebates start to arrive for Lincolnshire homes

Households across Lincolnshire are starting to receive their £150 council tax rebates.

Councils have confirmed that have begun issuing the cash for band A to D households.

The one-off payments are intended to soften the blow of rising bills for energy, oil, gas and council tax.

At least 43,000 Lincolnshire households have already received their payments, with those who pay by direct debit at the front of the queue.

More can expect to receive them in the coming weeks, although councils have until the end of September to pay.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted Lincolnshire’s councils on the progress. Here is what those who have responded have said.

Lincoln / North Kesteven

A spokesperson for Link, a joint service for City of Lincoln Council and North Kesteven District Council said: “This week we have started distributing the £150 rebate to those who pay council tax by direct debit.

“There are more than 45,000 households in the city and more than 47,000 households in North Kesteven who are eligible for this payment and we are working hard to ensure residents receive it as soon as possible.

“Once those who pay by direct debit are paid, we will be contacting those households who pay in others ways to obtain their bank details so that we can process their rebate. We aim to send the letters for this later in May.

“The government has given us until the end of September to process all rebates, however, we fully expect to have completed the scheme well before this date.

“This is a significant project that requires a huge amount of officer time to ensure all households receive their payments and that all claims are valid and not fraudulent. Please bear with us. If you are entitled to the rebate, you will receive it.”

West Lindsey

“We have currently paid 13,825 council tax energy payments and are in the process of trying to pay another 5,372 today (April 29).

“Then next week we start again on another load of files for checking but next payments are not due out until 9 May at the earliest.”

South Kesteven

“The first 29,633 households have been issued with their £150 Council Tax Rebate today (April 29).

“This is a total payment of £4,444,950. Payment will credit bank accounts on Tuesday May 2.

“This is for South Kesteven householders who have had a direct debit taken for Council Tax on April 1 or 11; the others will follow. For more info, see: https://bit.ly/CTrebate.

East Lindsey District Council, Boston Borough Council, and South Holland District Council, who share council tax services, were also contacted.