Robber ‘with weapon’ steals ‘£5k of cash and ciggies’ at Lincoln village shop

Update: Police said on Friday afternoon that a 33-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A robbery at a Lincoln village shop in the early hours of this morning has seen an offender make off with a significant amount of cash and cigarettes.

Police were called to reports of a robbery at Gardenfield Village Store in Skellingthorpe at 6.37am.

The offender made threats he had a weapon and work is ongoing to establish if this was the case.

In a social media post that has now been deleted the shop claimed £5k of cash and cigarettes had been stolen and Lincolnshire Police confirmed a “significant amount” of money and cigarettes had been taken.

Police are now conducting enquiries in the area.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

If you have information, call 101 with reference 47 of 22 April.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] with the reference number above, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.