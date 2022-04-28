Charges brought following Grimsby robbery
A 41-year-old man is due in court today facing charges in relation to a reported robbery at a business on Stanley Street, Grimsby yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 27 April.
Richard Garrison, of Rutland Street, Grimsby was arrested yesterday and charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.
He was remanded in custody overnight to appear at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court this morning.
We were called shortly before 5pm yesterday with reports that a man had entered a business and allegedly threatened a staff member with a knife before taking cash.