Co-op ATM raid near Sleaford
The shop door was smashed in
We were called to reports that the Co-op at Lincoln Road, Stump Cross Hill, had been targeted at around 1.45am this morning (Monday 4 April).
Officers attended and confirmed the front door had been smashed to gain entry, and the top of the ATM has been ripped off, but the cash box had not been successfully taken.
We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of this incident, and any related links to other similar incidents in recent months. We will remain on scene and in the local area while we carry out our enquiries today.
If you saw or heard anything, or have dashcam footage of the surrounding area around the time of the incident, please get in touch. Your information could prove vital to our investigation. Incident 18 of 4 April relates.