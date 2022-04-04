Dangerous Spalding police chase driver told to expect jail

He drove while he was banned from having a licence

A disqualified motorist who admitted driving a VW Golf dangerously through the streets of Spalding while followed by police has today (Monday) been warned to expect jail.

Lloyd Peter Hook, 27, pleaded guilty to three driving offences when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Hook, of Oxford Gardens, Holbeach, had previously denied all the offences but his case was re-listed before a judge to enter guilty pleas.

He admitted driving a VW Golf dangerously on August 28 last year in New Road, Pinchbeck Road and Church Street, Spalding.

Hook also pleaded guilty to a second charge of driving a VW Golf while disqualified on the same date in Spalding, and a third offence of having no insurance.

An earlier court hearing was told how part of the incident was filmed from a police car which was following the VW Golf through the streets of Spalding.

Hook had previously claimed he was not the driver of the vehicle and elected to stand trial.

Claire Howell, defending Hook, asked for sentence to be adjourned for an update from the probation service.

Miss Howell told the court: “Mr Hook has made considerable progress since these offences occurred last year.

“He is now in employment and I understand the probation service are very happy with him.

“I appreciate the seriousness of these offences, but I will be asking for a suspended sentence.”

Judge Simon Hirst agreed to adjourn sentence for an update from the probation service but warned Hook “please don’t go away expecting anything other than an immediate custodial sentence”.

Hook was granted unconditional bail until he is sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on May 20.