Entire contents of classic Lincolnshire Wolds property going to auction
The auction will be held at the property next month
An auction will take place at the site of a property on the Lincolnshire Wolds next month, with the 19th century contents of the building going under the hammer for what is expected to be thousands of pounds.
The Old Rectory, hidden away in a valley in the Lincolnshire Wolds, holds an eclectic mix of Victorian-era items that have been gathered over a number of decades, and they will be going under the hammer with Hansons Auctioneers on May 21.
An example of some of the items that will be auctioned is a Scottish mahogany long case clock dating from the early 19th century.
That is expected to fetch between £500 and £800 by itself, as is a four-piece ormolu mounted and inlaid ebonized salon suite.
As well as this, there will be a Bechstein baby boudoir grand piano, and Victorian period inquisition documents circa 1845, including for the City of Peterborough and the Liberty of The Hundred of Nassaburgh.
The catalogue for this auction will be made available from May 13 from the Hansons website. To find out more, or to enquire about on-location auctions, email [email protected].