Family’s tribute to “caring” Lincolnshire man who died in A16 crash

The family of a Lincolnshire man who died after crashing with two HGVs near Peterborough have said their world is an “emptier place” now that he has gone.

Dwayne Southard, 47, of Pemway Drive, Pinchbeck, was driving his Volkswagen Caddy when it was involved in a crash with two HGVs at around 8.20am on Wednesday, April 13.

Emergency services did attend the scene but sadly Mr Southard died at the scene.

Dwayne’s family have now penned an emotional tribute for the devoted husband, father, brother and son, describing their devastation at his loss.

His family said: “Dwayne (Chewy) Southard was sadly taken on Wednesday, 13 April.

“Dwayne was recently married to Penny and had started a new life in Pinchbeck, and a new career with British Gas. He had retired after 23 years’ service in the Royal Army Medical Corp.

“He was a caring and thoughtful husband, friend and had found a soul mate with Penny. A father to Molly, son of Jackie and Clive, brother to Shermaine and a true mate to Penny’s sons Ryan and Adam. Our world is an emptier place without him.”

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and information in relation to this crash. If you can assist then call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 and quote incident 90 of April 13.