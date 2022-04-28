First flight of the year for Lancaster PA474 at RAF Coningsby
“Great to see her back in the air”
The Lancaster PA474 took to the skies in Lincolnshire for the first time this year on Wednesday.
A few flights in the Dakota aircraft were carried out earlier this year in preparation for the Lancaster’s first flight of 2022 on April 27.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which is based on RAF Coningsby, said in a post on Facebook that it was “Great to see her back in the air”.
Now the pilots will continue their work in the Lancaster ahead of the 2022 display season, which begins this summer.